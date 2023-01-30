Gov. Josh Shapiro quickly fulfilled one of his campaign promises. His first executive order decrees that a four-year college degree is not a prerequisite for 92% of the 72,000 jobs under the executive branch of the state government.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Latest News
- Career advice for young adults
- I found it in the classifieds
- Three local entrepreneurs selected to Junior Achievement 18 Under 18 Class of 2023
- EDITORIAL: Job edict more about perception
- OP-ED: Demanding governmental accountability with a constitutional amendment
- OP-ED: To foster a love of reading, give children freedom of choice
- Man dead following incident on I-79 in South Strabane
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 11
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 26
-
Mar 16
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.