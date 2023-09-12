Considering that by 2030 about one in three Pennsylvania residents – 33% – are expected to be over 60 years old, it is right that the state has begun working on a plan to ensure that adequate services and protections will be in place to serve that larger elderly population.
Currently, about one in four residents of this state – 25% – are members of that age group.
As an article in the Aug. 3 Altoona Mirror reported, five states already have plans in place for helping their elderly populations, while the Keystone State is one of 11 states in the process of creating one.
But while this state merits praise for pursuing its first 10-year Master Plan for Older Adults, it might be positioning itself to miss some insight important to a plan like the one being prepared.
Yet, the information – insight – in question is readily available from thousands of men and women who have attained senior citizen status and whose lives’ individual directions have taken many twists and turns. It’s information that could be helpful not only to other seniors, but also to the men and women involved in the proposed master plan’s preparation.
Despite the many skills of those charged with the plan’s preparation, it is senior citizens themselves who are best qualified to help plan preparers identify needs plus the resources that could be helpful to seniors now and in the future.
Plan information-gatherers and preparers ought to be fanning out across the commonwealth over at least the next two months to speak directly with seniors at various places such as senior citizen centers, outside supermarkets and in other public venues to collect their opinions. Some of the responses that they collect might bring forth new perspectives that might not otherwise be obtained.
The five regional town hall-like sessions lacked the proverbial man-on-the-street perspective available only through at-random interviews involving people who previously were unaware that their viewpoints would be sought.
Meanwhile, it is hard to fathom that there will be a huge outpouring of viewpoints emanating from email submissions. Many of the neediest seniors lack computer skills, even in this age.
Likewise, many seniors no doubt will not take the time to express their views through a letter to the state Department of Aging, one of the options that the state has put forth.
According to the Aug. 3 article in the Altoona Mirror, the master plan information gathering will conclude by the end of the year, although there will be a first draft of the plan in early November.
It is projected that the plan will be completed by Feb. 1.
On Aug. 2, during the fifth and final regional town hall meeting, which was held at Penn State Altoona, state Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich focused on some seniors’ desire for what he described as a “reframing” of attitudes and programs aimed at seniors. He said many older people do not want to be regarded as vulnerable and in need of protection.
Pennsylvania’s seniors should look forward to the release of the completed document next year and not be shy about expressing their opinions after learning about its conclusions and suggestions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.