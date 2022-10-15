LeMoyne Community Center 1

Paul Paterra/Observer-Reporter

A long line of people wait outside of the LeMoyne Community Center for its recent distribution of food and goods.

Earlier this week, the Observer-Reporter reported on the large number of people who turn up at the LeMoyne Community Center on the second Saturday of every month for food distribution that is carried out in a partnership with the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription