This past week, 33-year-old Khang Ngyuen of Peters Township entered a guilty plea to charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment in the death of his 3-month-old son last June. He inadvertently left the child in his vehicle for hours while he carried on his daily routine. It was on a day when temperatures reached 91 degrees, and the infant was dead by the time Nguyen remembered that he was still strapped into a car seat in his van.

