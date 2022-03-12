Like alcohol, gambling can inspire more than a little bit of ambivalence.
In moderation, gambling can be a source of harmless fun, in the same way that a sip or two of an “adult beverage” can be a pathway to relaxation without causing the drinker any serious problem. And alcohol and gambling generate a steady and reliable stream of tax revenue. How many community and economic development projects in Washington County would have gone undone had it not been for the “local share” money generated by the newly renamed Hollywood Casino at the Meadows in North Strabane Township?
Alcohol consumed in excess, though, can ravage lives. The same with gambling. An estimated 6 million Americans, about 2% of the whole population, have a gambling addiction. Our society has become so saturated with gambling that anyone who struggles to avoid placing a wager or playing the slots must feel like someone on a strict diet who lives next door to a donut shop.
It’s easy to forget, but once upon a time you had to travel to Las Vegas or Atlantic City, N.J., to get a gambling fix. Now, communities that once prided themselves as being outposts of buttoned-up virtue happily host casinos. It’s as if the city fathers of Bedford Falls in the holiday classic “It’s A Wonderful Life” decided that what their community needed was a dose of some Pottersville action. As of 2020, there were 462 casinos operating in the United States. Then, there are all the opportunities afforded by online gambling and sports betting. If you’re not careful, you can now fritter away your 401(k) without even getting up off the couch.
Cam Adair, the founder of the video-game addiction group Game Quitters, told the Hartford Courant a couple of months ago, “You now have a casino in your pocket.”
March is National Problem Gambling Awareness Month, and last week state officials outlined ways in which those who struggle with compulsive gambling can receive help. They noted that individuals who play the Pennsylvania Lottery online can set limits, opt for a cooling-off period, or voluntarily exclude themselves for years at a time. The commonwealth also has a self-exclusion program that allows individuals to request that they be excluded from all forms of legalized gambling within Pennsylvania.
Additionally, there’s a 24-hour helpline, 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537), and a live chat option can also be accessed online or by a text message at 1-800-522-4700.
According to Kevin O’Toole, executive director of the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, “While most Pennsylvanians can gamble responsibly, we must not forget about the 2 to 4% of the population that will develop a gambling disorder within their lifetime.”
Millions of dollars have been invested in building an infrastructure to support gambling in Pennsylvania and elsewhere. The money spent in efforts to help people who are hooked on gambling is small in comparison, but it’s necessary if we want to protect their lives and public health.