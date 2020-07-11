The ongoing crisis generated by COVID-19 has been so urgent and caused such upheaval that it’s been easy to forget about the problems we were grappling with before the virus elbowed its way into our lives earlier this year.
A warming climate will imperil the health and prospects of generations that will come of age later in this century. Health care remains unaffordable for many Americans, many students are drowning in debt and economic inequality has spawned a whole host of issues, from increased crime rates to a poorer health outcomes.
And then there is the opioid epidemic.
It’s been a nagging problem for so long it’s almost become background noise, particularly in this region, which has been hard hit with overdoses and deaths. While progress has been made, thanks to greater awareness and effective policies put in place by state and local leaders, lives are still being extinguished prematurely due to opioid abuse, and progress in fighting the addiction could well be set back due to COVID-19.
Many communities in Pennsylvania have reported increases in overdoses since the virus led to lockdowns in March. The isolation, uncertainty and job losses stemming from COVID-19 have been trying enough for the hardiest of us, but they have been particularly brutal for recovering addicts, who, in many cases, have lost the contacts, routines and sense of purpose that can come with employment. Counseling opportunities have also been curtailed or moved online. Experts have even pointed out that the $1,200 stimulus checks sent out to most adults this spring may have proven to be too tempting for some addicts to resist, causing them to pick up old habits.
Jack Carroll, the executive director of the drug and alcohol programs in Perry and Cumberland counties, recently told PennLive, “Unfortunately, I see some of the progress we’ve made slipping away. For those in recovery, this is a high-risk time.”
The statewide disaster declaration issued by Gov. Tom Wolf to combat opioid abuse has been renewed for the 10th time, and Wolf’s administration released a strategic plan last week to continue fighting what has been dubbed “a pandemic within a pandemic.” Since the coronavirus lockdowns started in March, some restrictions on the amount of methadone patients can receive have been lifted, so recovering patients don’t have to make frequent trips to clinics to receive the drug that can help them safely withdraw from opioids. The American Medical Association has also issued a host of recommendations on steps states can take to combat opioid abuse during the pandemic, such as the prescription of buprenorphine, a drug given usually when withdrawal begins, based on a telephone evaluation, and waiving in-person requirements for refills of prescriptions.
Perhaps most importantly, though, it’s vital that individuals who are in recovery stay connected to family, friends and counselors who can provide support and guidance at this moment of maximum stress, whether that’s through texting, a phone call or any of the other means we have at our disposal to stay in touch. The agencies that help addicts could also use a hand, given the likelihood that funding could be become more scarce given the economic impact of COVID-19.
One day, the coronavirus will be gone. It will require a continued, concerted effort to make the epidemic of opioid abuse similarly fade away.