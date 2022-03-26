After confronting a five-alarm crisis in public health over the last two years – one that might not yet be over – it’s understandable that anyone would feel bone-weary at the thought of another public health crisis waiting just over the horizon.
But a recently issued report by the Alzheimer’s Association suggests that more and more of us are going to be dealing with various types of dementia in the years ahead, and we might not be adequately prepared for it.
As the Observer-Reporter reported this week, the Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures Report for 2022 draws attention to the fact that there are now 6.5 million Americans aged 65 or older who have Alzheimer’s, and if no interventions emerge that stop or slow the disease’s advance, that number might come close to doubling by 2050, with an estimated 12.7 million Americans afflicted with Alzheimer’s. The number of deaths resulting from Alzheimer’s has been escalating and will continue to go up.
If there’s any kind of silver lining to be had, the increasing number of Americans with Alzheimer’s disease is a byproduct of our longer lifespans. As recently as 40, 50, or 60 years ago, many of us didn’t survive to the point where our faculties could be slowly destroyed by Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia – heart disease, lung diseases, cancer or accidents led all too many people to their graves in their 50s or 60s. Now, with American life expectancy close to 80, and many living well beyond that age, Alzheimer’s is inevitably becoming more prevalent.
This is going to be costly for all of us. Care for Alzheimer’s patients is expensive, and frequently it’s left to family or friends to serve as caregivers. According to the report, 401,000 caregivers in Pennsylvania provided more than 600 million hours of unpaid care last year, which would equal $10 million in paid hours. It costs Medicaid $3.6 billion annually to care for Alzheimer’s patients, and that is set to increase by 10% in just three years.
The report also states that Pennsylvania needs more geriatricians. Right now, there are 273, but about 600 will be needed by 2050. Sara Murphy, vice president of program and services for the Greater Pittsburgh chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, explained, “The need is great to have compassionate individuals in the workforce, those that specialize in the diagnosing and treating of those with Alzheimer’s or other dementia. A look at the numbers in the report and what the numbers will look like for those with a diagnosis in 2050 compared to the amount of specialists that we have, all of it doesn’t balance out.”
Along with adding additional geriatricians, experts say more efforts need to be made to diagnose Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia earlier, when those who receive that grim news can derive the greatest benefit from clinical trials, and allow their families more time to prepare for caregiving. Of course, we must all hope that there will be a breakthrough in treatment, though that so far has proven to be elusive.
One of the most painful experiences for any family to endure is seeing a loved one slip away due to Alzheimer’s disease. Their memories evaporate, their personalities change and their ability to care for themselves erodes. One day, if we are lucky, a cure for Alzheimer’s will be found. Let’s hope it’s sooner rather than later.