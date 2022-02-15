Dr. Henry Kissinger, left center, Presidential National Security Adviser, shakes hands with Alfred L. Jenkins, State Department China expert, before they leave for China aboard Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on Oct. 16, 1971. Other officials joining Kissinger and Jenkins to China to arrange the president's visit are, Tim Elbourne, White House press aide, behind Jenkins; and on the far right side, Dwight L. Chapin, deputy assistant to the president; Air Force Brig. Gen. James D. Hughes, military assistant to the president; and John R. Holdridge, of the National Security Council staff.