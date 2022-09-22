Cape Cod Times via AP

Immigrants aboard the Governor head out of Vineyard Haven, Mass., for Woods Hole, Mass., on Friday. They were being transported on the Yankee Bus. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took the playbook of a fellow Republican, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, to a new level by catching officials flat-footed in Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., with two planeloads of Venezuelan migrants. On Friday, the migrants were being moved voluntarily to a military base on nearby Cape Cod, Mass.