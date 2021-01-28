Pets continue to rule at 3563 Washington Road.
Pet Supplies Plus has opened in the Peters Township location previously occupied by Pet Valu, which closed months ago.
Pet Valu, a pet supplies store as well, announced in November it would close its 358 stores and warehouses across the country – for pandemic-related reasons.
The Peters store opened amid little fanfare last Friday. Shift manager Londyn Cahill, a Washington resident, said in a telephone interview the company plans to have a grand opening soon, particulars to be announced, after which business will likely pick up.
The Pet Supplies Plus franchise stocks a variety of pet care products, toys and foods in its stores. It also offers grooming services, self-pet wash stations and carry-out service for heavier items. Staff also will be available to provide pet-care tips.
Cahill, who worked previously for Pet Valu, said the Washington Road store has a staff of seven or eight. The building, she added, is the same as Pet Valu left it, but “we’ll be renovating the entire store within months.”
The company has four stores in the Pittsburgh area, including a location at Library Road in Bethel Park. The others are in Robinson Township and Edgewood.
District team leader Christy Blair will oversee the Peters site. She said in a statement: “We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to take over Pet Valu locations and further build the relationship between Pet Supplies Plus and the local community.
“We take great pride in providing the highest-quality customer service for our neighbors and enhancing the product selection available to them.”
Store hours are 9 a.m. 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. To contact the location, call 724-916-5260 or visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.
Pet Supplies Plus is a privately held retailer based in Livonia, Mich. The franchise has 500 locations in 35 states.
Now there is one along busy Route 19.
“We’re all so thrilled about opening a new store,” Cahill said.