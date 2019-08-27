One man was injured in a one-vehicle wreck in North Strabane Township Tuesday evening.
The driver of the vehicle, which crashed through a tree line on Route 519 near Ametek about 5:30 p.m., was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital with possible head and facial injuries, according to North Strabane fire Chief Mark Grimm. Emergency personnel had to extricate him from the vehicle.
Assisting North Strabane police and fire departments were Peters Township firefighters and Canonsburg EMS.
