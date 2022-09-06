ON SCHEDULE
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS
GOLF
Charleroi at Geibel Catholic, 2 p.m.
Peters Township at Baldwin, 2:30 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Uniontown, 3 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Burgettstown, 3 p.m.
Bentworth at McGuffey, 3:30 p.m.
Beth-Center at Jefferson-Morgan, 3 p.m.
Brownsville at Carmichaels, 3 p.m.
Ringgold at Trinity, 3 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
CROSS COUNTRY
Derry, McGuffey at Southmoreland, 3:30 p.m.
GOLF
Peters Township at South Fayette, 3 p.m.
SOCCER
Class 4A Section 2
Baldwin at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A Section 2
Belle Vernon at Connellsville, 6 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A Section 4
Trinity at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A Section 4
Shady Side Academy at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Class A Section 2
Bentworth at South Allegheny, 5 p.m.
Beth-Center at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.
TENNIS
McGuffey at Southmoreland, 3:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
South Side Beaver at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN
SOCCER
Non-conference
Washington & Jefferson at Marietta, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN
SOCCER
PSAC
California at Clarion, 6 p.m.
Non-conference
Washington & Jefferson at Penn State-Altoona, 6:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
PSAC
California at Shepherd, 7 p.m.
Non-conference
Point Park at Washington & Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg at Oberlin, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
FRIDAY, SEPT. 9
Class 6A Tri-County Five
Canon-McMillan at Seneca Valley
Non-conference
Mapletown at Avella, 7 p.m.
Belle Vernon at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Bentworth at Leechburg, 7 p.m.
Beth-Center at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
South Side Beaver at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg at California, 7 p.m.
Carmichaels at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Charleroi at Yough, 7 p.m.
Jeannette at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
McGuffey at Mt,. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Monessen at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
West Allegheny at Ringgold, 7 p.m.
Montour at South Fayette, 7 p.m.
Washington at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
West Greene at Greensburg CC, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
SATURDAY, Sept. 10
PSAC
California at Kutztown, noon
PAC
Washington & Jefferson at Saint Vincent, 1 p.m.
Case Western Reserve at Waynesburg, 1 p.m.
Non-conference
Ohio at Penn State, noon
Tennessee at Pitt, 3:30 p.m.
Kansas at West Virginia, 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.