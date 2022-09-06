ON SCHEDULE

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

GOLF

Charleroi at Geibel Catholic, 2 p.m.

Peters Township at Baldwin, 2:30 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Uniontown, 3 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Burgettstown, 3 p.m.

Bentworth at McGuffey, 3:30 p.m.

Beth-Center at Jefferson-Morgan, 3 p.m.

Brownsville at Carmichaels, 3 p.m.

Ringgold at Trinity, 3 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

CROSS COUNTRY

Derry, McGuffey at Southmoreland, 3:30 p.m.

GOLF

Peters Township at South Fayette, 3 p.m.

SOCCER

Class 4A Section 2

Baldwin at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A Section 2

Belle Vernon at Connellsville, 6 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A Section 4

Trinity at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A Section 4

Shady Side Academy at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Class A Section 2

Bentworth at South Allegheny, 5 p.m.

Beth-Center at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.

TENNIS

McGuffey at Southmoreland, 3:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

South Side Beaver at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN

SOCCER

Non-conference

Washington & Jefferson at Marietta, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN

SOCCER

PSAC

California at Clarion, 6 p.m.

Non-conference

Washington & Jefferson at Penn State-Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

PSAC

California at Shepherd, 7 p.m.

Non-conference

Point Park at Washington & Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at Oberlin, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

FRIDAY, SEPT. 9

Class 6A Tri-County Five

Canon-McMillan at Seneca Valley

Non-conference

Mapletown at Avella, 7 p.m.

Belle Vernon at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Bentworth at Leechburg, 7 p.m.

Beth-Center at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

South Side Beaver at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at California, 7 p.m.

Carmichaels at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Charleroi at Yough, 7 p.m.

Jeannette at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Mt,. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Monessen at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

Montour at South Fayette, 7 p.m.

Washington at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Greensburg CC, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

SATURDAY, Sept. 10

PSAC

California at Kutztown, noon

PAC

Washington & Jefferson at Saint Vincent, 1 p.m.

Case Western Reserve at Waynesburg, 1 p.m.

Non-conference

Ohio at Penn State, noon

Tennessee at Pitt, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas at West Virginia, 6 p.m.

