THURSDAY, SEPT. 15
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS
GOLF
Connellsville at Trinity, 2:30 p.m.
Brownsville at Bentworth, 3 p.m.
Carmichaels at Waynesburg, 3 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, 3 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at McGuffey, 3 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Fort Cherry, 3 p.m.
SOCCER
Class 4A Section 2
Allderdice at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.
Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A Section 2
South Fayette at West Allegheny, 7:45 p.m.
Class 3A Section 3
Thomas Jefferson at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A Section 3
Belle Vernon at Mount Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Brownsville at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Washington at Southmoreland, 7;30 p.m.
Waynesburg at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Class A Section 2
Beth-Center at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
California at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
Charleroi at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Class A Section 4
Chartiers-Houston at Serra Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
FIELD HOCKEY
Peters Township at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.
GOLF
Fox Chapel vs. Peters Township, 3:15 p.m.
SOCCER
Brownsville at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
Avella at McGuffey, 3:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Fort Cherry at Steel Valley, 4:45 p.m.
Bentworth at Brownsville, 6 p.m.
Carlynton at Chartiers-Houston, 6 p.m.
McGuffey at Waynesburg, 6 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Beaver County Christian at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
