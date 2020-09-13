Australian rules football

Gold Coast for Collingwood

5 a.m. - FS 2

KBO baseball

Samsung at Katie

5:25 a.m. - ESPN2

Baseball

St. Louis at Milwaukee

5 p.m. - MLB

7:30 p.m. - MLB

Oakland at Seattle

8 p.m. - FS one

LA Dodgers at San Diego

10:30 p.m. - MLB

Hockey

NHL playoffs

Dallas vs. Vegas ga.m.e 5

8 p.m. - NBCSN

Soccer

Premier league

Overhampton at Sheffield United

2:55 p.m. - NBCSN

SOFtball

Tea.m. Piacasyei vs. Tea.m. Osterman

8 p.m. - CBSSN

Tennis

Room a TP/WTA

5 a.m. - Tennis

5 a.m. Tuesday-Tennis

