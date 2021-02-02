Name: Cole Homet
School: Waynesburg
Sport: Wrestling
Class: Junior
Homet's week: The 138-pounder won his first Powerade Wrestling Tournament title with a 6-3 decision over Jeff Niffenegger of LaSalle High School in Cincinnati.
It was Homet's first title after finishing in sixth place the last two years.
Homet began the tournament with a pin in 1:23 of Ethan Connor of Kiski and followed that with a pin in 3:10 of Charlie Mesich of Hempfield. In the quarterfinals, Homet disposed of Griffin Walizer of Central Mountain, 13-3, and got to the finals with a 4-3 decision over Matt Sarbo of Altoona.
"There were fewer teams but it's still the same tournament to me, still wrestling," said Homet. "I wasn't really worried. I tried to make it like practice. It's been a good year. I'm enjoying it."
Waynesburg head coach Joe Throckmorton believes Homet's success is connected to his maturity.
"He's always had a good presence about him." Throckmorton said. "He's always been a hard worker."
Throckmorton sees similarities with Homet's brother, Kyle, who graduated two years ago, but to a point.
"Their style are completely different," said Throckmorton. "They were both good. Both have over 100 wins. I know their family. The similarities are that they love to wrestle. You don't get to this level without loving it. They would rather do that than lift and run. So they do have that in common."
Homet said his brother has inspired him to be successful.
"He looks out for my best interest," Cole Homet said. "He wants to see me improve. When I win, he wins."
The Century Club
Homet won his 100th career match in the quarterfinals and left the Monroeville Convention Center with 102 career wins and 13 on the season.
He is part of an ever-expanding group. Wyatt Henson has 140, Luca Augustine has 107, Zander Phaturos has 93 and Ryan Howard has 81.
A.C. Headlee has 167, two more than Coleman Scott, to lead the program. The pandemic has sliced away six weeks of the season but there is still time for Cole Homet to pass Headlee's mark.
"The coaches are going to love Cole Homet," said Throckmorton. "He's a hard out. I told him the other day, 'Cole, you are so D-1, it's ridiculous.' He goes, 'Coach, what do you mean by that?' I said think about it. Then he said, 'Oh, I get it.'"
Compiled by Joe Tuscano