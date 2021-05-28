Western Area Career & Technology Center Practical Nursing Classes begin in September. The school is currently scheduling testing - Kaplan Pre-Admission Exam - for its full-time and part-time classes. To reserve a spot, call 724-746-0467. The school’s 12-month program runs 7:45 a.m. to 3;15 p.m. in classroom Monday through Friday. Clinicals will be held Monday through Friday 6:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. The 24-month part-time program will be held three evenings per week 4:15 to 9:45 p.m. A few clinical sessions will be held from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, visit www.wactc.net/LPN.
Western Area Career & Technology Center Nursing Department will hold a job fair with up to a dozen prospective employers from 12 to 3 p.m. June 9 and 12 to 3 p.m. June 18. No registration is necessary and all are invited. Masks are required to enter the building
The Rostraver Sportsmen Association located at 539 Cedar Creek Rd, in Belle Vernon, will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. June 21. All members are encourage to attend. Applications for membership are now being accepted from both men and women. For more information, call 724-984-6611 or visit rostraversca.org.
The Mon Valley Paws will hold its first food truck festival from 12 to 5 p.m. June 5 at the city walking park located just off of Grand Blvd in Monessen. StrEat Catering will be serving sandwiches, nachos and lemonade. Sunny’s will be serving shaved ice and pierogies. Revival Chili will serve gourmet chili entrees. Truckin Triangles will serve fried tortillas and various fillings. Procaffeination will serve coffee. All proceeds benefit the Mon Valley Paws. Participants should bring a lawn chair or a blanket.