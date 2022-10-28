Claysville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary is selling Italian hoagies for $6 each. Order deadline is Nov. 1. To order, call Sandy at 724-663-4387. Orders will be available for pickup between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Nov. 11 at the fire hall, 153 Main St., Claysville.
Women’s Business Network’s McMurray Chapter meets on Wednesdays, Nov. 2 and 16 at 8:30 a.m. at King’s Family Restaurant, Route 19, Canonsburg. For more information contact Chapter Representative Nina McKnight at 724-747-4260. The WBN’s virtual chapter has 7 p.m. meetings on the same dates. For more information contact Chapter Representative Jennifer Pasquale at 412-908-1663.
Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club will meet on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 6 p.m. in the Carmichaels Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Registered nurse Nicole McCune, Women Veterans Program Manager at VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System will be the guest speaker. Members are encouraged to attend, and bring a guest. Club members are also reminded to bring items for the “Support the Troops” project. New members are welcome. For more information, call 724-966-2486.
Jefferson United Methodist Church, 190 Washington St. in Jefferson is holding a chicken and biscuit dinner on Friday, Nov. 4 from 4 to 6 p.m. The menu will also include applesauce, a vegetable, dessert and a beverage. Suggested donation is $12 for adults and $8 for children under 10. Take out is also available.
