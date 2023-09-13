The Martha Washington Quilters Guild will meet at the St. Hilary social hall, 320 Henderson Ave., Washington, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays. Anyone interested in quilting is welcome. Sept. 19 is open sew, with the guild meeting Sept. 26.
The Jefferson Township Historical Society will meet on Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. in the White Church building in Eldersville on Fire Road across from the fire hall. The GPS address is 11 Fire Road, Burgettstown. Jefferson County Humane Society officers from Wintersville, Ohio, will speak. Refreshments will follow the meeting. Christmas in the Village will be held November 3, 4 and 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Historical Society needs help during Christmas in the Village. Volunteers are asked to sit at a table in the White Church and pass out free historical flyers. There will be Applications to join the Historical Society available. If you can help, please call Peggy Strain at 724 947 9015 or email her at pegfarm7@verizon.net.
