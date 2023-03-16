The Washington Hospital Auxiliary will host a uniform, shoe and accessory sale by Uniform Professionals March 16 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and March 17 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the community room with free parking for 70 minutes. Cash, check, credit and debit cards will be accepted.
The next meeting of the Golden Triangle Decorative Painters will be March 19 at the Finleyville I.O.O.F. Hall, 3684 Finleyville-Elrama Road, Finleyville. Laura Anglo will be teaching a butterfly collage using acrylic paint starting at 9 a.m. We will celebrate Mardi Gras, and members are asked to bring Cajun food for lunch. The service chairman has restocked walker bags and memory boxes to be painted and added backpacks for children. The annual basket luncheon will be held on April 16 at the Fairview Fire Hall Sunset Room in Bridgeville. A painting retreat is scheduled for October 5-8 at the Crestfield Camping and Conference Center. Members and friends are welcome to our meeting. For more information, call Cindie at 724-222-7449.
The Martha Washington Garden Club will meet at noon March 20 at Laboratory Presbyterian Church, 33 Manse St., Washington. Enter the side door to the meeting room. New potential members are welcome. A member will talk about growing conifers to produce Christmas trees. Attendee are asked to bring donations of paper towels, lotion, tall kitchen trash bags and cleaning sponges for the women’s shelter. Clothing will not be accepted. A light lunch and drinks will be available.
The Rostraver Sportsmen and Conservation Association, located at 539 Cedar Creek Road in Belle Vernon, will hold their monthly meeting on March 20 at 7:30 p.m. All members are encouraged to attend. Applications are now being accepted for membership from both men and women. For more information, call 724-984-6611 or visit rostraversca.org.
The First Presbyterian Church of Belle Vernon at 501 Fayette Ave. will hold a food and fellowship event on March 21 from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A free meal will be provided, followed by a fellowship hour. All are welcome. For more information, call 724-929-7616.
