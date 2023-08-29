A doggy paddle will be held 5–6 p.m. at the YMCA located at 101 Taylor Run Road Monongahela. Sept. 5 is for dogs under 30 lbs, and Sept. 6 is for dogs over 30 lbs. A $10 donation for Mon Valley Paws is requested.
The Claysville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary is selling Italian hoagies for $6 each. The order deadline is Sept. 5. Call Sandy at 725-663-4387. Orders will be available for pickup on Sept. 12 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the fire hall, 154 Main St., Claysville.
Those who have lost a loved one are invited to attend GriefShare, a series of meetings at Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church, 112 W. Pike St., Canonsburg, starting Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The group is 13 sessions in length and is provided at no charge. Each session features video, discussion and sharing time. Register for the group by contacting the church office at 724-745-0800 or emailing cupc@canonsburgup.org.
