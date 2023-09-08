Westminster Presbyterian Church in Upper St. Clair will host Yoga4Cancer Mondays 5:45 – 6:45 p.m. from Sept. 11 to Dec. 18. Registration is required, and classes are $5 each. Call Kathy Long at 412-835-6630 or visit wroc.westminster-church.org for more information.
The monthly South Hills Coin Club meeting will be Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the Bethel Park Municipal Building at 5100 West Library Ave. in Bethel Park. All members and the general public are invited. This month’s program will be on early half dimes and dimes. A 50/50 will be offered, and children’s prizes will be awarded. Applications are now being accepted for membership. For more information, call 724-984-6611.
AFSCME Retiree Local 8402 will meet on Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. at the Frank Sarris Public Library in Canonsburg.
The Martha Washington Quilters Guild will meet at the St. Hilary social hall, 320 Henderson Ave., Washington, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays. Anyone interested in quilting is welcome. Sept. 12 and 19 are open sew, with the guild meeting Sept. 26.
The Upper Buffalo Presbyterian Church, 250 Buffalo Road South, Washington, will host a free community luncheon Sept. 13 from noon to 1 p.m. All are welcome.
