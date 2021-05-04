Women’s Business Network’s McMurray Chapter meets the first and third Wednesdays of the month at 8:30 a.m. May’s meetings are May 5 and May 19. For more information, call chapter representative Diane Fehl at 412-341-7788, ext. 110. The organization’s Washington chapter meets the second and fourth Wednesday’s of each month at 8:30 a.m. May’s meetings will be held May 12 and May 26. For more information, call chapter representatives Karen Kovac or Pam Slominay at 724-986-6739.

Canonsburg Houston Ministerial Association is holding a National Day of Prayer event at 7 p.m. May 6 in front of the Canonsburg Borough Building.

An event to celebrate the life of Joyce Ellis will be held at 1 p.m. May 8 at the Brownson House Football Field on Jefferson Avenue in Washington. The public is invited to attend.

