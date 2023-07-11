The next meeting of the Golden Triangle Decorative Painters will be held on July 16 at the Finleyville I.O.O.F. Hall, 3684 Finleyville-Elrama Road, Finleyville. Carol Neth will teach a Christmas project entitled Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer using acrylic paint starting at 9 am. A picnic luncheon is planned, and hot dogs will be provided. Members are asked to bring picnic items. A trunk sale will be held in the parking lot, so bring extra painting items to sell. A Painting retreat with a variety of classes will be held October 5-8 at the Crestfield Camp and Conference Center. For more information, go to GTDP.org.
The Rostraver Sportsmen and Conservation Association, located at 539 Cedar Creek Road in Belle Vernon, will hold its monthly meeting on July 17 at 7:30 p.m. All members are encouraged to attend. Applications are now being accepted for membership from both men and women. For more information, call 724-984-6611.
