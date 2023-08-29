The Washington Hospital Auxiliary will host a popcorn sale on Aug. 30, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Washington Hospital’s upper lobby. Sweet and savory flavors will be available, including pizza, kettle corn, salt and vinegar and more. Cash and credit are accepted, with free parking for 70 minutes.
The Washington Hospital Auxiliary will host a bag sale at Washington Hospital. There will be a large selection of brand-name and designer handbags, backpacks, luggage, wallets, mini bags and small leather goods at 30-60% off. The sale will be in the community room Aug. 30, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Aug. 31, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Parking is free for the first 70 minutes.
Westminster Presbyterian Church in Upper St. Clair will host gentle Hatha yoga on Wednesdays, Aug. 30 through Oct. 11, from 10– 11 a.m. for $63. Call Kathy Long at 412-835-6630 or wroc.westminster-church.org for more information.
Worship at the West Alexander Fair on Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. at the West Alexander Fairgrounds. Enjoy songs of worship, a special prayer, fellowship and refreshments.
The East Finley One-Room School Reunion will be held in the Templeton Pavilion at East Finley Park on Labor Day, Sept. 4, at noon. Please bring a covered dish and drink to share. Lunch will be served around 12:30 p.m. Anyone who has ever attended any one-room school is invited to attend. Call Ed or Peggy Tush at 724-267-2838 with questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.