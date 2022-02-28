South Strabane residents may place tree limbs and branches curbside for pickup by the Public Works Department. Limbs and branches collected at the curb may not exceed 6 inches in diameter and no longer than 10 feet in length. Collection will occur March 14, March 21, March 28 and April 4. Residents are asked to place materials curbside by 7 a.m. on the days of collection. In order to accommodate all township residents, the Public Works Department will only allocate a maximum of 10 minutes per property for collection. Township residents are also encouraged to utilize the 24/7 Recycle Center located at 253 Zediker Station Road for depositing yard debris outside of scheduled pickups. For more information, call 724-225-9055.
The Martha Washington Quilters Guild, which meets at Saint Hillary Catholic Church on Jefferson Avenue, Washington, announces planned activities for March. On March 1, some members will be working on outreach or charity quilts. Some members will work on bird blocks on March 8, and March 15 is an open sew day. The guild will hold its board meeting at 10 a.m. March 22, with the member meeting beginning at 12:30 p.m. No specific activity has been planned yet for the March 29 meeting.
West Finley Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting at 1 p.m. March 5 at Windy Gap Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 132 Burnsville Ridge Road, West Finley, PA 15377. The meeting will be held in the church library. All lot owners are encouraged to attend. For more information, call 724-222-7973.
The ABC Chorale, a 27 member musical ministry group from Appalachian Bible College in Mt. Hope, W.Va., will perform and minister during the morning worship service at 10:30 a.m. March 6 at Abundant Life Baptist Church in Washington. This event is open to the public, and there is no charge. For more information, call 724-225-5355.
The Anawanna Club will be holding its final meat shoot of 2022 on March 6, starting at noon. For more information, please contact 724-225-7709 or 724-350-2049.