West Newton Library will hold a Chinese Auction for the book “Waiting for Jacob ‘A Civil War Story’” written by Edwin P. Hogan. The lowest starting bid is $30. Bids for this book can be sent to the West Newton Library, PO Box 221, West Newton, Pa 15089. Bids should include the participant’s name, address, phone number or email. Envelopes will be opened June 30 and the winner will be notified then.

