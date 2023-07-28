Claysville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary is selling Italian hoagies for $6 each. Call Sandy at 724-663-4387 to order. Deadline to order is Tuesday, Aug. 1. Orders will available for pickup Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the fire hall, 154 Main St., Claysville.
