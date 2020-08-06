The Philadelphia Flyers played like a team making a run as the best in the East before the NHL shutdown.
With hockey back, the streaking Flyers just might get there. With one more win, they’ll earn the top seed in the Eastern Conference in coach Alain Vigneault’s first season.
“I like our work ethic, I like how we’re trying to play the smart way,” Vigneault said.
Philadelphia was smart and tough Thursday against Washington, and the line of Scott Laughton, Kevin Hayes and Travis Konecny sparked the Flyers to a 3-1 win over the Capitals.
Laughton had two goals and an assist. Hayes had three assists, and Konecny had two assists.
The Flyers have won 11 of their last 12 games dating to Feb. 18 – but it’s the two victories in the round-robin series that have the Flyers believing they can go far. The Flyers won nine straight games before losing the final one before the COVID-19 shutdown. The Flyers have resumed the season with wins over Boston and the Capitals in the NHL’s playoff seeding round and can’t finish any worse than second in the Eastern Conference.
Vancouver 2, Minnesota 0: Brock Boeser and Elias Petterson each had a power-play goal and an assist, Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves for his first postseason shutout, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Minnesota Wild 3-0 to take a 2-1 lead in their best-of-five qualifier series.
Antoine Roussel and Elias Pettersson also scored and Quinn Hughes had three assists for the Canucks, who outlasted the Wild in another penalty-filled, extra-testy matchup and moved within one game of advancing to the first round in their first appearance in the playoffs since 2015.
Game 4 is Friday night.
Ducks reisign Larsson: The Anaheim Ducks have re-signed defenseman Jacob Larsson to a two-year, $2.4 million deal.
The Ducks announced the return of their restricted free agent Thursday.
Larsson will make $1.1 million next season and $1.3 million in the 2021-22 campaign.
The 23-year-old Swede has two goals and 14 assists in 113 games over the past three seasons with the Ducks, who drafted him in the first round in 2015. He set career highs with two goals and 11 assists in 60 games last season.
