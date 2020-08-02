Carter Hart stopped 34 shots, and the Philadelphia Flyers opened the NHL expanded playoffs seeding round with a 4-1 win over the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Boston Bruins on Sunday.
Hart is 11 days shy of his 22nd birthday in becoming the youngest goalie in Flyers history to win a playoff game. Michael Raffl had a goal and assist, while Nate Thompson, Philippe Myers and Scott Laughton also scored for the Flyers.
Arizona 4, Nashville 3: Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored the first of Arizona’s three first-period goals, Darcy Kuemper stopped 40 shots and the Arizona Coyotes held on to beat the Nashville Predators 4-3 Sunday to open their Stanley Cup qualifier series.
Blackhawks’ Caggiula suspended: Chicago forward Drake Caggiula was suspended by the NHL on Sunday for Game 2 of the Blackhawks’ qualifying round series against the Oilers for an illegal check to the head of Edmonton’s Tyler Ennis.
The hit occurred in the second period of Chicago’s 6-4 Game 1 victory Saturday. Ennis returned after a brief absence and finished the game.
In a video announcing the suspension, the league’s department of player safety said head contact was avoidable on the play. That falls in line with Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton’s view of the play.
“Just kind of a bang-bang play,” Colliton said. “He went hard, and he was definitely wasn’t trying to catch him in the head. But he did, so the NHL made the decision.”
