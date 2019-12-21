The Anaheim Ducks showed their resiliency in a back-and-forth game on the road against the New York Islanders.
Jakob Silfverberg scored in regulation and added the shootout winner in the Ducks’ 6-5 win over the Islanders on Saturday.
Adam Henrique had a goal and an assist, John Gibson made 28 saves as the Ducks snapped a two-game skid. Max Comtois, Sam Carrick and Cam Fowler also scored.
“We made the most of our opportunities,” Fowler said. “We had contributions from everyone up and down the lineup and when you can do that, it helps you win hockey games.”
Anders Lee, Brock Nelson and Mathew Barzal each had a goal and an assist while Semyon Varlamov made 23 saves as the Islanders fell for the second time in three games. Nick Leddy had a goal and two assists, and Jordan Eberle and Derick Brassardd each had two assists.
Ryan Pulock tied the score 5-5 when he blasted a slap shot past Gibson with 6:41 left in the third period. Leddy and Brassard assisted on the Islanders’ second power-play goal of the game.
Fowler scored a go-ahead goal midway through the third when his wrist shot sailed over Varlamov’s glove.
Buffalo 3, Los Angeles 2: Linus Ullmark is taking control in goal for the Buffalo Sabres. He’s got the Los Angeles Kings’ number, too.
Ullmark made 25 saves to lead the Sabres to a 3-2 win over the Kings. It was yet another commanding performance for the 26-year-old netminder, who has become the Sabres’ clear top option in the crease this season.
Ullmark improved to 4-0 against the Kings in his career, posting a combined save percentage of .928 and a 1.71 goals-against average. His dominance helped the Sabres end a three-game skid and bounce back from a deflating 6-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. Buffalo improved to 17-13-7.
Rasmus Ristolainen and Marco Scandella scored for Buffalo, and Victor Oloffson added an empty-net goal.
Winnipeg 6, Minnesota 0: Blake Wheeler had a goal and assist to become the all-time leading scorer in franchise history, Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves for his third shutout of the season, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Minnesota Wild, 6-0.
Wheeler’s 616 points surpassed the previous mark set by Ilya Kovalchuk, who played for the franchise when it was the Atlanta Thrashers.
Patrick Laine had two goals for the Jets, who had lost three of their past four games. Mark Scheifele scored for the eighth time in nine games, and Nikolaj Ehlers and Logan Shaw also had goals.
Alex Stalock allowed six goals on 28 shots in goal for Minnesota before being removed midway through third period. Devan Dubnyk finished with two saves for the Wild, who have lost three of four.
All-Star captains announced: Washington’s Alex Ovechkin, Boston’s David Pastrnak, Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon and Edmonton’s Connor McDavid were voted NHL All-Star captains.
Ovechkin was voted by fans to captain the Metropolitan Division, Pastrnak the Atlantic, MacKinnon the Central and McDavid the Pacific. McDavid was voted into All-Star Weekend for a fourth season in a row and Ovechkin a third in a row.
This is set to be Ovechkin’s eighth All-Star appearance in his 15th season. His 22 goals rank third in the league, trailing Pastrnak by six.
McDavid leads the NHL with 59 points and should be joined by Oilers teammate Leon Draisaitl, who’s second with 58 points.
The defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues host All-Star Weekend in January. The skills competition is Friday, Jan. 24 and the 3-on-3 tournament is Saturday, Jan. 25.
