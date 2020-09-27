Chicago’s Nick Foles threw three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to hand the Atlanta Falcons another humiliating defeat, rallying the Bears from a 16-point deficit for a 30-26 victory on Sunday.
The Bears, improving to 3-0 for the first time since 2013, became the second straight team to overcome a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Falcons (0-3).
This one could spell the end for sixth-year coach Dan Quinn, who desperately needed a good start after two straight losing seasons.
A week ago, Atlanta became a national laughingstock after failing to pounce on an onside kick, allowing the Dallas Cowboys to finish off their comeback from a 39-24 deficit to win 40-39 on a field goal as time expired.
Cleveland 34, Washington 20: Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes, Nick Chubb ran for two more and the Cleveland Browns moved over .500 for the first time since 2014 with a 34-20 win over the Washington Football Team, which lost rookie defensive end Chase Young to a groin injury.
Seattle 38, Dallas 31: DK Metcalf made up for a huge first-half blunder by catching a 29-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson with 1:47 remaining, and the Seattle Seahawks held off the Dallas Cowboys 38-31.
Wilson threw five touchdown passes, setting a record for most scoring passes in the first three games of a season with 14. Patrick Mahomes threw for 13 TDs in his MVP season of 2018. Wilson became the first QB to have at least four TD passes in each of the first three games.
Philadelphia 23, Cincinnati 23: Joe Burrow kept his team from losing again. So did Carson Wentz after several mistakes.
Neither quarterback earned a win, however.
Burrow tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Tee Higgins in regulation and Wentz dove into the end zone for the tying score in the final minute as the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles played to a 23-23 tie.
Buffalo 35, L.A. Rams 32: Josh Allen completed a 3-yard touchdown pass to tight Tyler Kroft with 15 seconds remaining, and the Buffalo Bills survived to beat the Los Angeles Rams 35-32 after squandering a 25-point lead.
San Francisco 36, N.Y. Giants 9: The San Francisco 49ers controlled the ball on offense, took it away from the winless New York Giants on defense and had another easy day on the East Coast.
Nick Mullens threw for 343 yards and a touchdown to lead the 49ers to their second win at MetLife in as many weeks with a 36-9 victory over the error-prone and winless Giants.
Indianapolis 36, N.Y. Jets 7: Xavier Rhodes delivered the first punch for the Indianapolis Colts.
T.J. Carrie finished it off on a milestone game for Philip Rivers.
Rhodes and Carrie each returned an interception for a touchdown, the Colts recorded their second safety in as many weeks and Rivers added his 400th career TD pass as the Colts routed the New York Jets 36-7. It’s the first time since October 1970 the Colts returned two INTs for scores in one game. The last time it happened also came against the Jets.
Tennessee 31, Minnesota 30: Stephen Gostkowski made his career-high sixth field goal of game, a 55-yarder with 1:48 left that lifted undefeated Tennessee to a 31-30 victory over the Minnesota Vikings after Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill carried the Titans on another comeback.
Carolina 21, L.A. Chargers 16: Carolina’s defense forced three Los Angeles turnovers, Joey Slye kicked five field goals and the Panthers beat the Chargers 21-16, giving coach Matt Rhule his first NFL victory.
New England 36, Las Vegas 20: Rex Burkhead scored three touchdowns and Bill Belichick became the third coach in NFL history to reach 275 regular-season victories in the New England Patriots’ 36-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Tampa Bay 28, Denver 10: Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes in Tampa Bay’s 28-10 victory over the winless Denver Broncos.
Detroit 26, Arizona 23: Matt Prater made a 39-yard field goal as time expired, Matthew Stafford threw two touchdown passes and the Detroit Lions snapped an 11-game losing streak dating to last season by beating the Arizona Cardinals 26-23.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.