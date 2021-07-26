Indianapolis Colts fans eagerly anticipated seeing coach Frank Reich and new starting quarterback Carson Wentz reunite Wednesday.
Turns out, they’ll may need to wait a few more days.
General manager Chris Ballard announced Monday that Reich is expected to miss the start of training camp after testing positive for COVID-19 late last week. Ballard believes Reich could return to the field early next week and said the fourth-year coach will participate in video calls with players and staff while out.
“I’m excited for training camp, however, I’m disappointed I won’t be there with the team as we start,” Reich said in a statement. “I’m fortunate to be fully vaccinated, and I’m asymptomatic. I’m feeling well, and I’m looking forward to returning as soon as I’m medically cleared.”
NFL rules allow vaccinated people to return to the field after two negative tests at least 24 hours apart.
Reich’s initial test results came back late last week.
Washington signs Allen: Any worries about Jonathan Allen going into the final year of his contract without a long-term deal have evaporated on the eve of Washington training camp.
Allen and the team agreed to terms on a $72 million, four-year contract extension with a $30 million signing bonus, according to his agency. Team IFA and agent Blake Baratz announced the terms of the deal in a Twitter post Monday.
Players are set to report to camp Tuesday with the first practice session set for Wednesday. There are still plenty of questions surrounding Ron Rivera’s team, but now Allen’s future is not one of them.
Allen had one year left on his contract at just over $10 million. There was some concern he’d be franchise-tagged next summer if no long-term agreement could be reached, similar to All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff’s contract situation.
Scherff is playing a second consecutive season on the franchise tag with a split or an extension coming next year. Allen likely will be part of Washington’s defense for the foreseeable future.
Vikings add Westbrook: he Minnesota Vikings signed former Jacksonville wide receiver Dede Westbrook, adding some needed depth at the position and another option for a punt returner.
Westbrook’s agency announced the news on Twitter. The product of Oklahoma, who was a fourth-round draft pick by the Jaguars in 2017, caught only one pass and played in just two games last year. He was a healthy scratch for the first time in his career, before a knee injury knocked him out of action for the second half of the schedule.
The Vikings are set with Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen at the top two spots, but there’s plenty of room behind them for another wide receiver to emerge as a solid No. 3 option. Westbrook’s best season was in 2018, with 66 catches for 717 yards and five touchdowns. He matched that reception total in 2019, with 660 yards and three scores.