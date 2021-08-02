ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) – Bills general manager Brandon Beane told the Associated Press on Monday he is giving himself before the start of the regular season to negotiate a long-term extension with quarterback Josh Allen before putting off discussions until next year.
Beane wouldn’t specify an exact date in saying the two sides have agreed to suspend talks before Week 1 in September so as not to serve as a distraction for the fourth-year starter, whose rookie contract runs through the end of the 2022 season.
“Josh and I are in lockstep on that,” Beane said during a brief interview after practice. “There will be no negotiating in-season. At some point we will press the pause button.”
The Bills are into their second week of practice and open the regular season hosting Pittsburgh on Sept. 12.
Beane first hinted at a deadline during an appearance on the Bills flagship radio station, Buffalo’s WGR-550 earlier in the day.
“We’ll see here soon. We’re in August, so I’d say we’re down to a few weeks to either get this done or delay it, and try it again in 2022,” he said. “Hopefully, we can get something done this year. But if not, we’ll be excited. Josh knows. He and I have had great conversations this spring and summer about it.”
The Bills bought themselves time on negotiations in May when they picked up the fifth-year option – worth nearly $23 million – of Allen’s contact. The fifth year of the contract is guaranteed, though the Bills can renegotiate the deal as part of an extension.
Allen has earned a significant raise following a breakthrough season in which he set numerous franchise passing and scoring records in leading Buffalo to win its first AFC East title since 1995 and make its deepest playoff run in 27 years. Buffalo’s season ended with a loss to Kansas City in the AFC championship game.
Extension for Browns’ Chubb: Nick Chubb signed a three-year, $36.6 million contract extension Monday with the Cleveland Browns, an indication of the team’s regard for his skills as an elite running back and his quiet, unassuming leadership.
The Browns made sure they locked him up early in training camp as they head into what they think can be special season. He had one year left on his rookie contract.
The sides reached an agreement Saturday and completed the deal with Chubb’s signature before Monday’s practice.
Because he’s only 25, the two-time Pro Bowler could be in line for another extension when he’s 28. In three three strong seasons, Chubb has rushed for 3,557 yards and 28 touchdowns, and he gained 1,067 yards in 2020 despite missing four games with a knee injury.
Vikes short on QBs: The Minnesota Vikings have started their second week of training camp with a severe shortage of quarterbacks, with Kirk Cousins and two of his backups sidelined under COVID-19 protocols.
Head coach Mike Zimmer has not made any secret of his frustration with those players who have so far declined to get vaccinated for the disease.
“I just don’t understand. I think we could put this thing to bed if we all do this. But it is what it is,” Zimmer said, after Cousins, Kellen Mond and Nate Stanley were placed on the NFL’s reserve list for COVID-19.
The trio was first held out of practice on Saturday night, with only third-year player Jake Browning remaining on the roster to run the offense. The Vikings also signed quarterback Case Cookus for emergency help on Monday before resuming their work on the field on Monday.