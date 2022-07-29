Joelle Lininger, Canon-McMillan

Courtesy of Laura Huth

Joelle Lininger, a student at Canon-McMillan School District, participates in an activity at Camp Invention at Neil Armstrong Middle School in the Bethel Park School District last week.

From robots to marble arcades, youngsters from several schools in the area spent a week of summer vacation back in the classroom innovating and using their problem-solving skills.

The annual Camp Invention was held July 18 to 22 at Neil Armstrong Middle School in the Bethel Park School District. It was the seventh year the district has hosted the camp.

A note on comments

Our current commenting system, The World Table, is shutting down effective July 31. Ahead of then, we'll be transitioning to a new commenting system that will only require your subscriber credentials to log in. We'll be testing and deploying this new system in the coming days. Please email webmaster@observer-reporter.com or call 724-222-2200 ext. 2421 with any questions or concerns. Thanks for reading and commenting!

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In