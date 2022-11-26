The addition of 500 words to “The Official Scrabble Players Dictionary” seventh edition, released last week by Hasbro and Merriam-Webster, should make for some exciting and eyebrow-raising gameplay this holiday season.

The dictionary’s expansion – which includes “dox,” the search for and publication of identifying information, typically with malicious intent; and “dumpster,” a trademark turned generic – has sparked convos amongst Scrabble enthusiasts nationwide. (Convo, short for “conversation,” was accepted as a 10-point word in the U.K. before its recent addition to the U.S. dictionary.)

