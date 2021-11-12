Wylie Avenue between Jefferson Avenue (Route 18) and Allison Avenue in Washington will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday.
A marked detour will be in place:
Westbound: From East Wylie to Jefferson Avenue use Interstate 70 Westbound on-ramp to Interstate 70 Exit 16, left on Sheffield Street, left on Interstate 70 Eastbound ramp, Exit 17 to Jefferson Avenue.
Eastbound: From Jefferson Avenue to East Wylie use Interstate 70 Eastbound on-ramp to Exit 19 Murtland Avenue, Interstate 70 Westbound to Exit 17 off-ramp to Jefferson Avenue.