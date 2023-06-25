Overcast skies couldn’t keep a group of teens and kids out of the water Thursday afternoon, when nearly a dozen youth gathered at Canonsburg Town Park Pool to participate in the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson.
“It goes on all around the world today and it’s basically to help prevent drowning and (promote) water safety,” said Terri Startare, president of Friends of the Park, who spearheaded the event.
Since 2010 the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson, coordinated by the World Waterpark Association, has taken place internationally on June 22, the day after the first day of summer in the U.S.
According to a news release, tens of thousands of kids of all ages registered to partake in Thursday’s big swim, representing 41 U.S. states and 18 countries. Now in its 14th year, the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson has reached more than 354,000 kids and adults on six continents.
A global swimming outreach event is important in the U.S., where more than half of Americans can’t swim or lack basic swim skills, according to a 2020 American Red Cross survey. The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson aims to prevent drowning, which the American Academy of Pediatrics said in 2021 is the leading cause of death for U.S. children between ages 1 and 4, by teaching fundamentals.
The 11 Town Park Pool attendees jumped one by one into the chilly water Thursday, where veteran lifeguard Abby Hollandsworth led a series of simple swim exercises. Lesson-goers held onto the pool wall and played a variation of Red Light, Green Light, kicking – and splashing the affable Hollandsworth – when “Green light!” was called.
Kids also practiced floating, treading water and freestyle arm strokes before drying off and enjoying hot dogs and water in the concession area.
“It’s all part of the 100-year celebration of the park,” said Susan Passante, a member of the Park Board, noting the WLSL was the first in a series of weekend activities including a cornhole tournament from 2 to 4 p.m. June 24, a superhero meet and greet from 2 to 4 p.m. June 25 and a free concert at the amphitheater beginning at 6:30 Sunday evening.
