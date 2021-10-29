Though a little late to the party, chilly autumn weather has finally arrived and it’s time to turn up the heat.
And "turning on the heat" is often synonymous with "increased energy bills."
"It can be a big part of people's monthly costs. It can be significant," said Joann Glickman, Building Technologies Office Program Manager of the Residential Buildings Integration at the U.S. Department of Energy. "It's not just a cost issue. It's also a matter of comfort."
Keeping heating costs low while maintaining a warm, cozy living environment doesn't have to break the bank. Simple solutions like heavier, energy efficient curtains and chic carpets – both of which can be found online at any price point – keeps warm air in and makes weatherizing feel less like work and more decorating.
A cost savings hanging in plain sight doubles as a heater and money-saver. By reversing ceiling fans so they spin clockwise, you send warm air to the ground and cut energy costs by roughly 10%. Just don't forget to reverse the fan's spin cycle come spring.
Though home hacks are fun and cost-effective, the best thing you can do to save on utility bills this winter is lower your thermostat.
"The thermostat is where it's at," she said.
Glenn Dickey, Home Energy Score Technical Manager with the Building Technologies Office in the Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, said putting on an extra sweater and lowering your thermostat is the easiest way to cut costs this winter.
He said it's worth investing in an automatic thermostat so you can set lower temperatures during hours you spend sleeping or working.
Another way to stay warm on an energy budget is simple, but surprising.
"Don't close off the vents in unused bedrooms," said Dickey. Though it sounds counterproductive, Dickey said, closing vents in and doors to rooms you don't use much can actually increase your heating bill.
"It actually causes imbalances in the duct system, which generally makes the system work harder," Dickey explained. "It's better ... to let the air flow through the house the way it was designed to."
According to the DOE's Energy Saver site, another way to save on utilities this winter is by turning down your water heater.
Most water heaters are set by default to 140 degrees, according to the DOE. But the average household can get by comfortably – and with a savings of up to $400 annually – with a tank set at 120 degrees.
After lowering a water heater tank's temperature, it's not a bad idea to insulate the water pipes in your home. The DOE says insulating pipes helps water heat more quickly and keeps energy costs down. All you need to DIY is three hours and this guide from the DOE: https://www.energy.gov/energysaver/do-it-yourself-savings-project-insulate-hot-water-pipes.
Other easy ways to save money on heating this winter, said Dickey, are "closing the drapes at night, opening them on the sunny side of the house during the day, covering any big leaks. If you have a fireplace, make sure the damper's closed. Make sure you're replacing the furnace filter regularly."
Glickman said weather-stripping around doors and windows can save on energy costs.
She also noted it's beneficial to research local and national rebates and incentives. A phone call to your utility company or a quick search on dsireusa.org can get you started on your rebate search.
Glickman said winterizing one's home is more than a money-saving or comfort thing.
"Homes ... account for about 20% of the greenhouse gases and energy used in this country every year," she said. "If you're concerned about climate, the main way an individual can make a difference is by making their home more efficient."
If you or someone you know needs assistance winterizing your home or apartment, the DOE’s Weatherization Assistance Program provides qualifying homeowners and renters with free weatherproofing services to reduce energy costs in their homes.
To learn more about the program, visit https://actionhousing.org/our-services/weatherization/.
For Fayette County residents, go to http://www.racfpa.org/weatherization.html.