While gambling itself has been legal across the majority of the USA for many years, online casino gambling and sports betting have not. With the increase in digital spending, the gambling world has moved online, and it is time for state regulations to move with it. 

New York was the 18th state to legalize sports betting, and they did so with raging success, beating several national records. In the first month, over $2.4 billion was placed in bets in the state, resulting in a whopping $80 million in tax revenue. With statistics like these, it is likely that other states will soon be following suit.

