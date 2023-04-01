Thousands of customers in southwestern Pennsylvania are without electricity after thunderstorms brought gusting winds that caused numerous power outages across the region Saturday afternoon.
Greene County appeared to receive the bulk of the damage with about 7,300 outages in – about one third of the county – shortly after the storm rolled through around 1:30 p.m. The majority of the problems were in Waynesburg, where nearly all 2,300 customers in the borough were without power at some point, along with widespread outages in Cumberland and Franklin townships. By 4 p.m., most of Waynesburg and Franklin Township were fully restored, although problems remained in Cumberland Township.
In Washington County, nearly 10,000 customers were without power, with about half of the outages being attributed to Cecil Township and Bentleyville. Parts of Southpointe in Cecil Township were left without power and traffic lights were mostly out. A large tree uprooted outside of Printscape Arena at Southpointe and narrowly missed striking the building when it toppled over.
In Fayette County, there were about 800 customers out of service with more than half being in Wharton Township.
West Penn Power crews were on standby preparing to spring into action before the weather system brought the forecasted high winds and heavy rain. The electric company’s website showed crews were quickly making progress to restore power to people who lost it from the storm
Look for more details in Monday’s newspaper.
