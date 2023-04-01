Thousands of customers in southwestern Pennsylvania are without electricity after thunderstorms brought gusting winds that caused numerous power outages across the region Saturday afternoon.

Greene County appeared to receive the bulk of the damage with about 7,300 outages in – about one third of the county – shortly after the storm rolled through around 1:30 p.m. The majority of the problems were in Waynesburg, where nearly all 2,300 customers in the borough were without power at some point, along with widespread outages in Cumberland and Franklin townships. By 4 p.m., most of Waynesburg and Franklin Township were fully restored, although problems remained in Cumberland Township.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In