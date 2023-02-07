Susan White announced she is retiring as Greene County prothonotary after leading the courthouse row office for 24 years.
White said Friday she would not run for reelection and will leave after her term expires at the end of the year.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.Subscribe
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.Subscribe Login
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Susan White announced she is retiring as Greene County prothonotary after leading the courthouse row office for 24 years.
White said Friday she would not run for reelection and will leave after her term expires at the end of the year.
She listed some of her proudest accomplishments as securing a grant to preserve naturalization records now at the Cornerstone Genealogical Society, implementing a new filing system in her office for various court records, upgrading the computer system and making the records more accessible to the public.
White thanked her staff for their work during her tenure, along with county’s Court Administration and various attorneys her office interacted with through the years.
White, of Waynesburg, said she plans to travel, spend time with her family and work in her local church in retirement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.