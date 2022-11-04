West Middletown will host its first Gratitude Day of Fun and Fundraising to benefit two community causes.
The event runs from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at West Middletown Fire Hall off Route 844, and proceeds benefit the town’s bicentennial celebration fund and resident Lexie Opal, who in September was medically evacuated during a vacation in Greece, after being diagnosed overseas with meningitis and cancer.
Opal is recovering and is scheduled to receive a bone marrow transplant, but the family faces extensive medical bills. A portion of funds raised on Gratitude Day will help alleviate some of those costs.
“Next year is West Middletown’s 200th anniversary. We have formed a little nonprofit so we can apply for grant money, for applications to make this town structurally better ... and keep the history intact. (We want to) generate some interest and bring people into the area,” said Marsha Cassel, a West Middletown restauranteur and member of the West Middletown Historic Revitalization Corp. “The Opal family, they’ve been in the community for 30 years. Since there was financial devastation ... we decided, let’s put on a fundraiser and showcase the town. At the end of the day, we’re going to split everything in half.”
Gratitude Day is free and open to the public. While there is no charge for many of the attractions – a balloon artist, charcoal sketch artist and karaoke – donations are appreciated.
Cassel said local vendors will set up shop on Gratitude Day, and visitors can grab baked goods and other foods while browsing holiday decor, crafts, local honey and other wares. A kids table will keep the younger crowds busy making jewelry, coloring and crafting encouraging notes to Opal as she continues her recovery
Cassel hopes that along with raising funds for both the town’s bicentennial and longtime resident, Gratitude Day will highlight West Middletown’s revitalization efforts. Gratitude Day attendees are encouraged to step out into West Middletown and explore the businesses along Main Street.
“We don’t want people just passing through. We want them to stop, get a specialty coffee, go look around the antique shop,” said Cassel. “There’s a lot of reasons to come here. It’s really charming. You can tell the buildings are 200 years old – they’re so gorgeous. There’s so much history. We’ve got a beautiful new park. We’re also right at the entrance to Cross Creek Park. Go see Meadowcroft, go see the Rock Shelter. We want people to come and stay and hang out.”
For more on Gratitude Day, call Cassel at 412-855-2613.
