news3

May marks the start of grilling season, swim season and, in West Bethlehem Township, regatta season, as the community hosts the Canoe & Kayak Regatta May 13.

The canoe and kayak race begins at 10 a.m. at Ten Mile Ball Park, across from South Run Road. The four-mile course winds its way to a finish at Yellow Gate, 1456 Ten Mile Road.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In