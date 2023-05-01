May marks the start of grilling season, swim season and, in West Bethlehem Township, regatta season, as the community hosts the Canoe & Kayak Regatta May 13.
The canoe and kayak race begins at 10 a.m. at Ten Mile Ball Park, across from South Run Road. The four-mile course winds its way to a finish at Yellow Gate, 1456 Ten Mile Road.
Andy Gregg & the Liquor Missiles kicks off the regatta after-party at West Bethlehem Township Park, 75 Broad St., with a live performance at 1 p.m. The Greg Dahl Band will take the stage at 3.
Along with the canoe and kayak race and live music, kids can enjoy the bouncy house, and attendees can test their will during the Touch a Truck event. Additional games and entertainment will be offered as well.
Local vendors and area nonprofits will be onsite selling light fare and drinks, and providing information on Ten Mile Creek and local watersheds.
A $15 registration fee covers the cost of participant T-shirts and the boaters’ shuttle. Those interested in event tees or shuttle service should register by May 6; contact Lars Lange at 724-255-7216, or email TMCWA@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.