There’s strength in numbers, and Annie Shaner hopes a large number of women turn out for a celebration of womanhood Saturday, July 1, when several local organizations host the first “We Won’t Go Back” rally.

The rally, which includes a food truck, music and dancing, basket raffles and a guest speaker, runs from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Washington Park White Pavilion, 283 Dunn Ave. Organizers are also trying to secure a winery to serve attendees 21 and over at the BYOB event.

