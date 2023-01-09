wu-insidewashington-1.jpg

Courtesy of Larry Stratton

Larry Stratton, right, and three Waynesburg University students enjoyed a tour of the U.S. Capitol on Friday afternoon as part of their 10-day Inside Washington conference in D.C. Standing with Stratton are, from left, junior Ethan Lown, political science major; senior Micah Leith, communications major; and sophomore Zoe Belknap, psychology and sociology major.

For more than a decade, students with Waynesburg University’s Stover Center have traveled to Washington D.C., to explore the capital and job opportunities, and to network.

But the timing of this trip, a ten-day conference hosted by The Washington Center, is especially illuminating.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In