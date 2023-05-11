A burst pipeline near Central Christian Academy sent water gushing through a Chartiers Township neighborhood early Wednesday.

The water main break was reported shortly after 3 a.m. in the 100 block of McGovern Road and lasted for nearly five hours until crews with Pennsylvania American Water Co. could locate the shutoff valve to stop the water flow.

