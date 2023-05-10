Washington Crown Center mall is expected to reopen this morning after being closed since Monday evening due to a water main break.
The mall in North Franklin Township closed about 5 p.m. Monday and remained closed all of Tuesday, according to a post on Washington Crown Center’s Facebook page. The Rural King and other stores attached to the mall were not affected by the closure.
