Southwestern Pennsylvania Water Authority will shut off water between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday to portions of Waynesburg for system upgrades.
Water will be shut off for the West Lincoln Street area Tuesday, while portions of Willow Drive, Rolling Meadows Road, Crago Avenue, Dark Hollow Road and Deerfield Lane will have outages Wednesday.
Customers may experience low or no water pressure and are encouraged to keep containers of water available during the outages, according to a Southwestern Pennsylvania Water Authority news release.