Southwestern Pennsylvania Water Authority will shut off water service to some Waynesburg customers this week in order for crews to complete system upgrade work.

Water will be shut off from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday on Lincoln street, while service will also be interrupted on Willow Drive and Rolling Meadows Road in Waynesburg from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Customers may experience little or no water pressure during the outages and are encouraged to have bottled water in their homes or businesses, according to a Southwestern Pennsylvania Water Authority news release.

