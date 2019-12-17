Washington Transit Center will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 in observance of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Fixed route bus service will operate as normal Dec. 24, but will not be in service Dec. 25. Regular fixed route service will resume Dec. 26. Shared ride transportation service will not operate past 5 p.m. Dec. 24 and will not operate Dec. 25. To schedule a trip for Dec. 26th, call the Freedom Transit office before 12 p.m.Dec. 23.
For more information, call Freedom Transit at 724-223-8747 or visit freedomtransit.org.